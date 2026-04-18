Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 18

Story is hitting for a .198 BA, .212 OBP and .321 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored five runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs (10th in MLB). Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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