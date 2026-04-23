Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Red Sox On April 23

Grisham is hitting for a .162 BA, .313 OBP and .338 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

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