Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Red Sox On April 23
Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Grisham has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .162 BA, .313 OBP and .338 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.
Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.