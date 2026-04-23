Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Cubs On April 23

Turner is hitting for a .235 BA, .292 OBP and .347 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 14 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Turner has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (2-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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