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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Face Cubs On April 21

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Turner has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .244 BA, .299 OBP and .356 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 14 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Turner has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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