Trea Turner And Phillies Face Cubs On April 21

Turner is hitting for a .244 BA, .299 OBP and .356 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 14 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Turner has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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