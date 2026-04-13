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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Play Cubs On April 13

Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Turner has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .365 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 11 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs are sending Javier Assad (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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