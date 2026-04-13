Trea Turner And Phillies Play Cubs On April 13

Turner is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .365 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 11 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs are sending Javier Assad (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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