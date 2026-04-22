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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 22

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has -182 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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