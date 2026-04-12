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Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks

Tim Tawa

Arizona Diamondbacks • #13 2B

Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 12

Tim Tawa and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Tawa has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tawa is hitting for a .120 BA, .233 OBP and .160 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .393 and he has scored one run. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Tawa

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