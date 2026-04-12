Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 12

Tawa is hitting for a .120 BA, .233 OBP and .160 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .393 and he has scored one run. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.