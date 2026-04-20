Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 20

Hernandez is hitting for a .273 BA, .319 OBP and .500 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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