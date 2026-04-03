Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Nationals On April 3

Hernandez is hitting for a .238 BA, .238 OBP and .238 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored one run. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

The Nationals will look to Miles Mikolas (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.