Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Mets On April 14

Hernandez is hitting for a .314 BA, .357 OBP and .549 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored 10 runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

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