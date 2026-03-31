Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Guardians On March 31
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tanner Bibee (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.