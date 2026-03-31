Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Guardians On March 31

Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

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