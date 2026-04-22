Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On April 22

Hernandez is hitting for a .270 BA, .321 OBP and .486 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 13 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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