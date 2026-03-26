Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 26
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs.
Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.