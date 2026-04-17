Tanner Bibee And Guardians Face Orioles On April 17

Bibee is 0-2 with a 6.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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