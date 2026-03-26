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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 26

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, with 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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