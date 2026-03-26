Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 26

Bibee went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, with 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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