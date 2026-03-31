Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Dodgers On March 31

Bibee is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.