Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Dodgers On March 31
Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bibee is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.