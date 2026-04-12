Tanner Bibee And Guardians Face Braves On April 12
Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Bibee has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Bibee is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.