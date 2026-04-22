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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Astros On April 22

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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