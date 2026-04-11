Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 11
Taijuan Walker will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Walker has -106 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Walker is 0-2 with a 9.31 ERA and six strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.