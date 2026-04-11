Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 11

Walker is 0-2 with a 9.31 ERA and six strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.