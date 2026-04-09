Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Twins On April 9

Torkelson is hitting for a .200 BA, .364 OBP and .257 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.

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