Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Torkelson is hitting for a .195 BA, .353 OBP and .244 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored four runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

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