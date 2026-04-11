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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .195 BA, .353 OBP and .244 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored four runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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