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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Cardinals On April 4

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .125 BA, .192 OBP and .167 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .359 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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