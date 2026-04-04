Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Cardinals On April 4
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .125 BA, .192 OBP and .167 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .359 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
Dustin May (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.