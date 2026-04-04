Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Cardinals On April 4

Torkelson is hitting for a .125 BA, .192 OBP and .167 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .359 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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