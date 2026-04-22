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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 22

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .186 BA, .337 OBP and .229 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

D.L. Hall will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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