Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 22

Torkelson is hitting for a .186 BA, .337 OBP and .229 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

D.L. Hall will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.