Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 20
Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 20 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Arrighetti is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.