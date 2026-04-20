Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 20

Arrighetti is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.