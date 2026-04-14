FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 14

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gray has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News