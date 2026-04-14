Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 14

Gray is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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