Slade Cecconi And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 20
Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 20 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Cecconi is 0-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.