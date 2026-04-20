Slade Cecconi And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 20

Cecconi is 0-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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