Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Take On Red Sox On April 15

Woods Richardson is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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