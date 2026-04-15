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Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson

Minnesota Twins • #24 SP

Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Take On Red Sox On April 15

Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Woods Richardson is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Simeon Woods Richardson

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