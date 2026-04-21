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Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson

Minnesota Twins • #24 SP

Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Mets On April 21

Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Woods Richardson is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Simeon Woods Richardson

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