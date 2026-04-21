Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Mets On April 21

Woods Richardson is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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