Shota Imanaga And Cubs Play Pirates On April 10

Imanaga is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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