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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Play Pirates On April 10

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Imanaga is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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