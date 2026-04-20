Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On April 20
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, April 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.