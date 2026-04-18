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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rockies On April 18

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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