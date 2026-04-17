Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rockies On April 17

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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