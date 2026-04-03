Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Nationals On April 3

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.