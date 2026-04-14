Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Mets On April 14

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.