Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Yankees On April 9
Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Langeliers is hitting for a .289 BA, .333 OBP and .644 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Ryan Weathers (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.