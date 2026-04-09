Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Yankees On April 9

Langeliers is hitting for a .289 BA, .333 OBP and .644 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.

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