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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On White Sox On April 17

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .324 BA, .392 OBP and .620 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Rangers.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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