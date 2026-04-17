Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On White Sox On April 17

Langeliers is hitting for a .324 BA, .392 OBP and .620 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Rangers.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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