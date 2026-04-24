Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 24

Langeliers is hitting for a .306 BA, .370 OBP and .592 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .962, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Nathan Eovaldi (2-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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