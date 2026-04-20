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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Mariners On April 20

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, April 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .310 BA, .376 OBP and .571 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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