Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Astros On April 3

Langeliers is hitting for a .375 BA, .400 OBP and 1.000 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.400, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs (2nd in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Cristian Javier (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.