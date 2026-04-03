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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Astros On April 3

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .375 BA, .400 OBP and 1.000 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.400, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs (2nd in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Cristian Javier (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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