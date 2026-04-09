Seth Lugo And Royals Face White Sox On April 9

Lugo is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.