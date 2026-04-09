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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Face White Sox On April 9

Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lugo has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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