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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Face Brewers On April 4

Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lugo has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 7.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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