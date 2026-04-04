Seth Lugo And Royals Face Brewers On April 4
Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lugo has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Lugo is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
The Brewers are averaging 7.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.