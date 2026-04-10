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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 10

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki had a .245 BA, .326 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .804 and he scored 75 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB).

The Pirates are sending Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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