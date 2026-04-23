Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Phillies On April 23

Suzuki is hitting for a .279 BA, .404 OBP and .442 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored eight runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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