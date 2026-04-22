Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Phillies On April 22

Suzuki is hitting for a .256 BA, .396 OBP and .359 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.