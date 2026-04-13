Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Phillies On April 13

Suzuki had a .245 BA, .326 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .804 and he scored 75 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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