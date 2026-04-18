Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On April 18

Suzuki is hitting for a .286 BA, .394 OBP and .321 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored five runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.