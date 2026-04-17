Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Mets On April 17

Suzuki is hitting for a .261 BA, .393 OBP and .261 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored three runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

The Mets are sending Kodai Senga (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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