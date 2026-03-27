Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On March 27

Alcantara went 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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