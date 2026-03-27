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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On March 27

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at loanDepot park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara went 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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