Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Royals On April 22

Basallo is hitting for a .167 BA, .286 OBP and .317 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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