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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Royals On April 22

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Basallo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .167 BA, .286 OBP and .317 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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