Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 14

Basallo is hitting for a .136 BA, .240 OBP and .273 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .513 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

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